Applications for jobless aid rise last week, but remain low
Kennesaw opens inclusive swing at playground

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
38 minutes ago

The city of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation recently opened the inclusive swing at the inclusive playground at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW.

“We are excited to be able to grow our inclusive playground with this new inclusive swing,” said Parks & Recreation Director Steve Roberts. “We want to thank T-Mobile for the Hometown Grant. This is a great example of companies giving back to their communities.”

The We-Go-Swing is a no-transfer inclusive swing integrated into the park’s playground for children of all abilities.

Handlebars assist in moving the swing and keeping the riders in place, rotating up for easy entrance and exit.

Parents, who are in wheelchairs or scooters, can give their small children a swing experience without the need for assistance.

The inclusive playground has 40 feet of shade, wheelchair-accessible ramps that lead to a ropes tower, sensory stations, an eight-person wheelchair sway fun, a slide and now the inclusive swing.

The 18,500-square-foot space is lined with turf, making it accessible to everyone as one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the state.

Learn more at kennesaw-ga.gov/city-of-kennesaw-hosts-ribbon-cutting-celebration-for-inclusive-swing.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
