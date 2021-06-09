Kennesaw OKs mural for NFL draftee Justin Fields

Owners of Pisano’s Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, 2740 Summers St., unveiled the mural April 7 without getting city approval. A photo of Fields was painted on a brick exterior wall of the pizza parlor with the caption, “Defeat The Noise. Rule The Quiet.”

Fields, a Kennesaw native, made his mark as a quarterback at Harrison High before starting his collegiate career at the University of Georgia. The 22-year-old prospect spent his final two college seasons at Ohio State University. The Chicago Bears drafted Fields as the 11th overall pick on April 28.