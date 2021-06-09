ajc logo
X

Kennesaw OKs mural for NFL draftee Justin Fields

06/04/2021 — Kennesaw, Georgia — A mural of NFL quarterback and Kennesaw native Justin Fields is displayed on the exterior of Pisano’s Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen in Kennesaw. City Council voted to permit the mural during a meeting Monday, June 7, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
06/04/2021 — Kennesaw, Georgia — A mural of NFL quarterback and Kennesaw native Justin Fields is displayed on the exterior of Pisano’s Pizzeria and Italian Kitchen in Kennesaw. City Council voted to permit the mural during a meeting Monday, June 7, 2021. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Cobb County | 49 minutes ago
By Matt Bruce, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Kennesaw City Council unanimously approved an art mural for NFL quarterback Justin Fields.

Owners of Pisano’s Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, 2740 Summers St., unveiled the mural April 7 without getting city approval. A photo of Fields was painted on a brick exterior wall of the pizza parlor with the caption, “Defeat The Noise. Rule The Quiet.”

Fields, a Kennesaw native, made his mark as a quarterback at Harrison High before starting his collegiate career at the University of Georgia. The 22-year-old prospect spent his final two college seasons at Ohio State University. The Chicago Bears drafted Fields as the 11th overall pick on April 28.

Kennesaw zoning regulations say the Art and Culture commission, the Historic Preservation commission and City Council must sign off on all public art exhibits before they can go on display.

Pisano’s had the mural installed without getting any of those approvals. The restaurant was cited for a code violation and scheduled to appear for a court hearing Tuesday. The results of that hearing were not immediately clear.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, all five council members approved the restaurant’s application for the public art exhibit .

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top