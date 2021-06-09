Kennesaw OKs mural for NFL draftee Justin Fields

Kennesaw City Council unanimously approved an art mural for NFL quarterback Justin Fields.
Owners of Pisano’s Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen, 2740 Summers St., unveiled the mural April 7 without getting city approval. A photo of Fields was painted on a brick exterior wall of the pizza parlor with the caption, “Defeat The Noise. Rule The Quiet.”
Fields, a Kennesaw native, made his mark as a quarterback at Harrison High before starting his collegiate career at the University of Georgia. The 22-year-old prospect spent his final two college seasons at Ohio State University. The Chicago Bears drafted Fields as the 11th overall pick on April 28.
Kennesaw zoning regulations say the Art and Culture commission, the Historic Preservation commission and City Council must sign off on all public art exhibits before they can go on display.
Pisano’s had the mural installed without getting any of those approvals. The restaurant was cited for a code violation and scheduled to appear for a court hearing Tuesday. The results of that hearing were not immediately clear.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, all five council members approved the restaurant’s application for the public art exhibit .