Kennesaw Mountain to add 4 miles of trails

Cobb Department of Transportation is working with state and federal agencies to improve multi-use trails at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, according to a Cobb County statement.
This project includes construction of three multi-use trail segments along Whitlock Avenue, Cheatham Hill Road and Burnt Hickory Road, totaling nearly 4 miles of which about 1.69 miles is within the park.
These segments will connect with Marietta and Cobb County trails and provide access to several parts of the park that previously were unavailable or difficult for pedestrians to access.
The most significant construction impacts will be along the Cheatham Hill Road segment.
Cobb DOT staff have produced a story map to share project information and potential construction impacts with the public at bit.ly/3tGTIHg.
