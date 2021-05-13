ajc logo
X

Kennesaw Mountain to add 4 miles of trails

Soon Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have nearly 23 miles - instead of 21 miles - of multi-use trails with two more miles of these trails added to connect Cobb and Marietta to the park. Shown here, these Emergency Locator Markers help quickly locate those who may be hurt or missing along the trails. (Courtesy of Cobb County)
Soon Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have nearly 23 miles - instead of 21 miles - of multi-use trails with two more miles of these trails added to connect Cobb and Marietta to the park. Shown here, these Emergency Locator Markers help quickly locate those who may be hurt or missing along the trails. (Courtesy of Cobb County)

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Cobb Department of Transportation is working with state and federal agencies to improve multi-use trails at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, according to a Cobb County statement.

This project includes construction of three multi-use trail segments along Whitlock Avenue, Cheatham Hill Road and Burnt Hickory Road, totaling nearly 4 miles of which about 1.69 miles is within the park.

These segments will connect with Marietta and Cobb County trails and provide access to several parts of the park that previously were unavailable or difficult for pedestrians to access.

The most significant construction impacts will be along the Cheatham Hill Road segment.

Cobb DOT staff have produced a story map to share project information and potential construction impacts with the public at bit.ly/3tGTIHg.

Information: CobbCounty.org, EveryKidOutdoors.gov, nps.gov/kemo

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top