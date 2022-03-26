Kennesaw hosts Program Palooza on March 29

The city of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host the free Program Palooza from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29 at the city’s Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive.
Program Palooza is an open house that gives the community the opportunity to explore the city’s summer program experiences, including meeting with program instructors.
A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees on March 29 by Kennesaw Parks & Rec.
Also during Program Palooza, the department will provide free refreshments and activities, including games and giveaways.
For information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/program-palooza-2.
About the Author
Editors' Picks