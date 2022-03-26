ajc logo
Kennesaw hosts Program Palooza on March 29

Learn about Kennesaw's summer recreational programs during Program Palooza from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29 at the city's Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Learn about Kennesaw's summer recreational programs during Program Palooza from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29 at the city's Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

The city of Kennesaw’s Parks & Recreation Department will host the free Program Palooza from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 29 at the city’s Recreation Center, 2737 Watts Drive.

Program Palooza is an open house that gives the community the opportunity to explore the city’s summer program experiences, including meeting with program instructors.

A 10% discount on registration will be offered to attendees on March 29 by Kennesaw Parks & Rec.

Also during Program Palooza, the department will provide free refreshments and activities, including games and giveaways.

For information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/program-palooza-2.

