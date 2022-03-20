Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Kennesaw hosts Bunny Breakfast on April 2

Tickets are available for Kennesaw's Bunny Breakfast, with seating times from 8-9:15 a.m. or from 10-11:15 a.m. April 2. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)

Credit: City of Kennesaw

caption arrowCaption
Tickets are available for Kennesaw's Bunny Breakfast, with seating times from 8-9:15 a.m. or from 10-11:15 a.m. April 2. (Courtesy of Kennesaw)

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
30 minutes ago

A Bunny Breakfast will be hosted by the city of Kennesaw in early April.

Seating times are available from 8-9:15 a.m. or from 10-11:15 a.m. April 2 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.

Open to all ages, the breakfast buffet costs $6 each and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and sweets.

Advance purchase is required online at bit.ly/3w1RQhq or at the center.

Tickets are nonrefundable after March 25.

Children, ages 2 and younger, do not need a ticket if they will be sitting on laps.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
MUST Ministries Marietta location to become school after rezoning approved
Man killed after crashing off I-285 ramp at Cobb Cloverleaf, cops say
Cobb Community Forum set for March 17
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top