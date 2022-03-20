Kennesaw hosts Bunny Breakfast on April 2

A Bunny Breakfast will be hosted by the city of Kennesaw in early April.
Seating times are available from 8-9:15 a.m. or from 10-11:15 a.m. April 2 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw.
Open to all ages, the breakfast buffet costs $6 each and includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, fresh fruit and sweets.
Advance purchase is required online at bit.ly/3w1RQhq or at the center.
Tickets are nonrefundable after March 25.
Children, ages 2 and younger, do not need a ticket if they will be sitting on laps.
