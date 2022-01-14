Kennesaw hosts Book Swap on Jan. 22

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will host its annual Book Swap at the new Kennesaw Recreation Center at Adams Park, 2753 Watts Drive from 8 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 22.
From noon to 8 p.m. on Jan. 19, participants can drop off gently used hardcover or paperback books, music CDs, DVD movies and vinyl records.
In exchange, they receive a ticket redeemable for the same number of items during “open swap” time on Jan. 22.
Books must have their front and back covers intact and be in good condition.
CDs, DVDs and vinyl records must be in their original cases and fully operable.
Unaccepted items are magazines, software, VHS or cassette tapes, adult content and unauthorized or illegal material.
Items will be organized into the following categories: fiction, children, teen, nonfiction, DVDs and CDs/vinyl.
This free swap means items cannot be purchased with money.
Any remaining items left at the end of the swap will be donated.
For information, see kennesaw-ga.gov/book-swap.
