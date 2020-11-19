Kennesaw holds Tree Decorating Contest

The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for the Holiday Tree Decorating Contest until Nov. 23.
The entry fee is $50.
Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
All entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in each of the following categories:
- Best Overall
- Most Creative
- Best Theme
- Popular Vote
The Best Overall Tree will receive a $150 cash prize.
The Most Creative, Best Theme and Popular Vote will each receive a $100 cash prize.
Trees will be on display on Main Street in Kennesaw from Dec. 8 through 31.
Applications are available at
secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyODc3NzY.
Information: kennesaw-ga.gov