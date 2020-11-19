X

Kennesaw holds Tree Decorating Contest

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 23 for Kennesaw's Holiday Tree Decorating Contest, with cash prizes to the winners.
Applications will be accepted until Nov. 23 for Kennesaw's Holiday Tree Decorating Contest, with cash prizes to the winners.

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Credit: City of Kennesaw

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

The Kennesaw Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for the Holiday Tree Decorating Contest until Nov. 23.

The entry fee is $50.

Entries will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

All entries will be judged and prizes will be awarded in each of the following categories:

  • Best Overall
  • Most Creative
  • Best Theme
  • Popular Vote

The Best Overall Tree will receive a $150 cash prize.

The Most Creative, Best Theme and Popular Vote will each receive a $100 cash prize.

Trees will be on display on Main Street in Kennesaw from Dec. 8 through 31.

Applications are available at

secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyODc3NzY.

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.