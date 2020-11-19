Kennesaw holds Tree Decorating Contest

The Best Overall Tree will receive a $150 cash prize.

The Most Creative, Best Theme and Popular Vote will each receive a $100 cash prize.

Trees will be on display on Main Street in Kennesaw from Dec. 8 through 31.

Applications are available at

secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTEyODc3NzY.

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov