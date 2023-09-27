Kennesaw gardens offer health events

BreakingNews
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
30 minutes ago
Smith-Gilbert Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road, Kennesaw is offering “A Healthier You” through September and October at Kennesaw’s botanical garden.

Guided Nature Walks: Every Saturday in September and October, 11-11:45 a.m., explore the gardens and learn from Master Naturalists.

Nature Explorers for Homeschool: Plant Life Cycle on Oct. 4 and Fall Colors on Oct. 18 will be offered for ages 6 to 14 at $20 for one adult and one child and $10 for each additional child. Register at tinyurl.com/mwp768s5.

Kaiser Permanente Health Mobile: Free health screening is available to the community 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 21.

To view more events, visit SmithGilbertGardens.com/a-healthier-you.

Carolyn Cunningham
