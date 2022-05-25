Kennesaw Farmers Market open most Mondays

The Kennesaw Downtown Development Authority is presenting the Kennesaw Farmers Market from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on most Mondays through Aug. 1.
The market will be held at The Big Shanty Drive parking lot at Depot Park, 2828 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw.
Closed days for the market will be May 30 for Memorial Day and July 4 for Independence Day.
More than 20 vendors are expected each Monday, offering vegetables, fruits, baked goods and specialty items.
Also, local food trucks will be available.
View bit.ly/3vQMXaf.
About the Author
Editors' Picks