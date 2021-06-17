Kennesaw dedicates Lewis House plaque

The city of Kennesaw collaborated with the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and True North Companies to install the historic plaque to tell the story of the historic home and property.

Around 1890, Stanley built the house - now known as Lewis House.

Then in 1901, his daughter sold the property to James “Glen” Lewis (1874-1950).

Lewis became one of Kennesaw’s most prominent early citizens as a businessman and mayor for three nonconsecutive terms.

Among other enterprises, Lewis built the first three-story building in Cobb County on Main Street with locally made bricks.

Lewis ran a sawmill and cotton gin, established the city’s first power plant and founded Kennesaw’s first bank.

In 1902, Lewis married Simmie Eidson.

The Lewis couple reared five daughters and lived in the home for the rest of their lives.

The last family member to occupy the house was daughter Cora Inez Lewis who passed away in 2000.

Kennesaw has grown from a sparse railroad town into a multi-cultural suburb of metro Atlanta, with big-city amenities such as a museum, botanical garden, parks, shopping districts, restaurants, an international airport and a major university.

Information: kennesaw-ga.gov/lewis-house