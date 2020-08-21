Kennesaw Council approves 80 townhomes

Between the industrial area and the townhomes, there will be a minimum 70-foot-wide buffer and a noise-buffering wall.

The minimum buffer will be 20 feet between the townhomes and residences on Stanley Road.

For the townhomes, the minimum size will be 1,400 square feet with 20-foot-long driveways and an open area of 2.3 acres.

Maximum rental units will be 10 percent, and a homeowners association (HOA) will be required.