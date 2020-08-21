Kennesaw Council approves 80 townhomes

The Kennesaw City Council agreed 5-0 on Aug. 17 to rezone nearly 47 acres for a townhome development and an industrial office warehouse and distribution facility.
Applicant Oakmont Pacolet Acquisitions, LLC requested the rezoning at 1630 Stanley Road from City R-20 to City Light Industrial (LI) and City Fee Simple Townhomes (FST).
The industrial section will contain 484,323 square feet of light industrial space on 35 acres with no manufacturing allowed.
The townhomes will be built on 11.6 acres with a density of about seven units per acre.
All of the industrial traffic will be accessed only on Cobb International Boulevard, and townhome traffic will be accessed only on Stanley Road.
Between the industrial area and the townhomes, there will be a minimum 70-foot-wide buffer and a noise-buffering wall.
The minimum buffer will be 20 feet between the townhomes and residences on Stanley Road.
For the townhomes, the minimum size will be 1,400 square feet with 20-foot-long driveways and an open area of 2.3 acres.
Maximum rental units will be 10 percent, and a homeowners association (HOA) will be required.