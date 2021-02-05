Kennesaw City Cemetery has new online search

The Kennesaw City Cemetery now has an Online Burial Search link.
Through this website, visitors can view burial records of those buried in the city’s cemetery and locate their gravesites with GIS maps.
Also, the site will allow visitors to generate a Google map with directions to the cemetery.
City officials encourage the public to provide any additional or corrective genealogical information on the fillable form on the individual’s burial record.
To find the gravesite of specific individuals or to see which lots are available, visit kennesaw.ga.govern.com.
The City Clerk’s Office also invites the public to send any photos or historical records to cityclerk@kennesaw-ga.gov for addition to the burial records.