BreakingNews
Woman found dead after fire in garage at DeKalb home
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Kennesaw building Depot Park amphitheater

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
32 minutes ago

Kennesaw city officials are constructing phase eight of the Depot Park Master Plan that includes the amphitheater and festival area.

Upon completion, the amphitheater will feature a 50 x 42-foot stage, with back of house.

The amphitheater will hold up to 2,000 people on the turf lawn as host city events and concerts.

In addition to the stage, construction includes a restroom, storage facility and renovation of the Community House to serve as the green room for performers.

In 2015, the city of Kennesaw began planning for updates and improvements to the original Depot Park Master Plan, which had been adopted in 2008.

In historic downtown, Depot Park is in front of the city’s Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History and next to the city’s recently completed Gateway Park.

Depot Park is planned to host ample green space, an amphitheater and additional amenities to promote active living.

To date, Phases 1-7 have been completed.

  • Phase 1: Museum ADA and underpass
  • Phase 2: Land acquisition
  • Phase 3: Gateway Park
  • Phase 4: Engineering and permitting
  • Phase 5: Grading and wetland mitigation
  • Phase 6: Depot Park parking improvements
  • Phase 7: Parking lawn and upper meadow
  • Phase 8: Amphitheater and festival area

The Depot Park project is funded entirely through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) by the 2011, 2016 and 2022 SPLOST referendums.

View more information at kennesaw-ga.gov.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Urbantec Development Partners

‘The market killed it’: Forge Atlanta site undergoes foreclosure16h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC

The Jolt: Amid criticism, antisemitism bill draws uncommon coalition
2h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia legislator ordered to stop blocking opposing views on Facebook page
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
23h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

There are cases for and against Georgia Tech to retain Josh Pastner
23h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ossoff seeks out common ground to make deals with Republicans
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Efforts to void Cobb County’s disputed district map fail in Senate
23h ago
Cobb development board gains new member, loses dissenting economist
Georgia House panel OKs bill to limit local housing moratoriums
Featured

Credit: FILE PHOTOS

Tyler Perry and Byron Allen: Meet the bidders for BET and VH1
17h ago
Moon over Atlanta: Stunning celestial photos from the AJC's John Spink
Burnout. Exhaustion. Low pay. Why public health workers are quitting
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top