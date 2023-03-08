Kennesaw building Depot Park amphitheater

In historic downtown, Depot Park is in front of the city’s Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History and next to the city’s recently completed Gateway Park.

Depot Park is planned to host ample green space, an amphitheater and additional amenities to promote active living.

To date, Phases 1-7 have been completed.

Phase 1: Museum ADA and underpass

Phase 2: Land acquisition

Phase 3: Gateway Park

Phase 4: Engineering and permitting

Phase 5: Grading and wetland mitigation

Phase 6: Depot Park parking improvements

Phase 7: Parking lawn and upper meadow

Phase 8: Amphitheater and festival area

The Depot Park project is funded entirely through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) by the 2011, 2016 and 2022 SPLOST referendums.

View more information at kennesaw-ga.gov.