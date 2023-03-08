Kennesaw building Depot Park amphitheater

Kennesaw city officials are constructing phase eight of the Depot Park Master Plan that includes the amphitheater and festival area.
Upon completion, the amphitheater will feature a 50 x 42-foot stage, with back of house.
The amphitheater will hold up to 2,000 people on the turf lawn as host city events and concerts.
In addition to the stage, construction includes a restroom, storage facility and renovation of the Community House to serve as the green room for performers.
In 2015, the city of Kennesaw began planning for updates and improvements to the original Depot Park Master Plan, which had been adopted in 2008.
In historic downtown, Depot Park is in front of the city’s Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History and next to the city’s recently completed Gateway Park.
Depot Park is planned to host ample green space, an amphitheater and additional amenities to promote active living.
To date, Phases 1-7 have been completed.
- Phase 1: Museum ADA and underpass
- Phase 2: Land acquisition
- Phase 3: Gateway Park
- Phase 4: Engineering and permitting
- Phase 5: Grading and wetland mitigation
- Phase 6: Depot Park parking improvements
- Phase 7: Parking lawn and upper meadow
- Phase 8: Amphitheater and festival area
The Depot Park project is funded entirely through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) by the 2011, 2016 and 2022 SPLOST referendums.
View more information at kennesaw-ga.gov.
Credit: Miguel Martinez for the AJC