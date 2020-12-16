Join Riverside Community Garden for free

The Riverside Neighborhood Community Garden is open to free membership.
This garden is based outside the South Cobb Recreation Center, 875 Riverside Parkway, Austell but in unincorporated Cobb County.
The space is for Riverside community members to grow food and relationships.
Community members share gardening knowledge, garden work time and free food for volunteers.
Their community garden days are held 1:30 p.m. every Sunday, with free membership.
To become a member or garden leader, email RNCommunityGarden@gmail.com.
Information: Facebook.com/RNCommunityGarden