Jimmy Buffett postpones his Powder Springs benefit concert

Jimmy Buffett has rescheduled his benefit concert in Powder Springs from Aug. 28 to April 30 due to health issues affecting his event promoter and COVID-19 concerns. Contributed
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
1 hour ago

Headlined by Jimmy Buffett, a benefit concert that had been planned for Aug. 28 in Thurman Springs Park in Powder Springs has been rescheduled to April 30, 2022.

Rescheduling was made necessary after health issues affected the event promoter.

Buffett did not want to perform since the promoter would be unable to help coordinate the concert, according to a city news release.

Also of concern were current and expected increases in COVID-19 cases related to the delta variant and other strains of the virus, which likely could persist this fall and winter, the city statement added.

No tickets had been sold for the original Aug. 28 date.

Ticket sales for next year’s concert likely will not be announced until sometime in early 2022.

All proceeds from ticket sales will go toward youth-related causes in the Powder Springs area.

Information: CityOfPowderSprings.org, JimmyBuffett.com

