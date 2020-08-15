Inspirational Cancer Quilt Holds Many Stories

“Twenty-two wonderful people volunteered: Some of them survivors, some in treatment, others having lost a family member or friends, they all had a reason for volunteering,” she said. “l knew the quilt would be amazing because of all the meaning behind it.

“One of the gals, Mary Ellen Von Holt, sewed a lot during the pandemic and made a heart block for every cancer. Adri Herman helped sew them together and Rebecca Drumm quilted it.”

Hung on June 16, the finished quilt ended up with 77 blocks, took four months to create, and measures 76 inches wide by 64 inches long.

“A lot of love and thought went into the quilt. There’s a story behind each block for about three-fourths of them. I cried when I got some of them. I’m so glad I received them individually,” the quilter said.

“Part of my idea was it would be a tribute to my oncologist, Dr. Raul Oyola, and a thank you to all of the oncology staff, so there are blocks included for them.”

Pfeif is putting together a Shutterfly photo book with those stories and one will be given to the infusion center.

The “Inspirational Cancer Quilt” is in the entryway in Building 340 of the Infusion Center in Marietta.

