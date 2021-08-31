Honorary Commanders of Cobb help female veterans in need

Through Sept. 17, help for homeless female veterans is being sought by the Honorary Commanders of Cobb County, Piedmont Church and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.
Items will be provided to female veterans who are homeless or severely financially challenged.
Drop-off locations are:
- Cobb Property Tax Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Suite 100, Marietta
- East Tag Office, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
- South Tag Office, 4700 Austell Road, Austell
- North Tag Office, 2932 Canton Road, Marietta
- West Tag Office, 3858 Kemp Ridge Road, Acworth
- United Military Care, 1220 Old Canton Road, Marietta
Shopping list: bit.ly/umcdrive
Requested items are:
- ladies undershirts (sizes L, XL)
- boxed bath soap
- ladies cotton briefs (sizes M, L, XL)
- lip balm
- no water - body cleanser wipes
- ladies socks (short and ankle height)
- facial tissue (individually wrapped)
Information: UnitedMilitaryCare.org