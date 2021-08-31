ajc logo
Honorary Commanders of Cobb help female veterans in need

A supplies drive for female veterans in need is taking place through Sept. 17 by the Honorary Commanders of Cobb County. In 2015, U.S. Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert McDonald talks to World War II veteran Rosa Moore of Cincinnati, Ohio, the oldest participant of the first-ever all female Honor Flight to Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Caption
Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
49 minutes ago

Through Sept. 17, help for homeless female veterans is being sought by the Honorary Commanders of Cobb County, Piedmont Church and the Cobb County District Attorney’s Office.

Items will be provided to female veterans who are homeless or severely financially challenged.

Drop-off locations are:

  • Cobb Property Tax Office, 736 Whitlock Ave., Suite 100, Marietta
  • East Tag Office, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
  • South Tag Office, 4700 Austell Road, Austell
  • North Tag Office, 2932 Canton Road, Marietta
  • West Tag Office, 3858 Kemp Ridge Road, Acworth
  • United Military Care, 1220 Old Canton Road, Marietta

Shopping list: bit.ly/umcdrive

Requested items are:

  • ladies undershirts (sizes L, XL)
  • boxed bath soap
  • ladies cotton briefs (sizes M, L, XL)
  • lip balm
  • no water - body cleanser wipes
  • ladies socks (short and ankle height)
  • facial tissue (individually wrapped)

Information: UnitedMilitaryCare.org

