‘Historic Kennesaw’ updated at the Depot

Now the Depot’s bay window has a rotating display of upcoming programs and attractions sponsored by the city of Kennesaw which was known as Big Shanty until 1887.

The Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway (NC&StL) replaced the 1870s depot with the one seen today - although the exact layout varied slightly from the current configuration.

In 1925, the Depot was redesigned by reducing the size of the freight room while expanding and lowering the passenger and office areas.

Until 1968, the Depot remained in operation when passenger service to the area stopped and the city of Kennesaw later purchased the structure.

In the 1990s, the city refurbished the exterior of the Depot.

Then in 2000, the interior was remodeled, including new paint, the complete rebuilding of the wooden platform surrounding the freight section and the addition of an exhibit about local history to what used to be the building’s passenger side.

Information: SouthernMuseum.org, kennesaw-ga.gov/historic-kennesaw-at-the-depot