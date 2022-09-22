High Holy Days hosted by Marietta congregation

BreakingNews
Beltline chooses developer for Murphy Crossing project
Congregation Ner Tamid in Marietta will hold services for High Holy Days on Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 4-5. (Courtesy of Congregation Ner Tamid)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
24 minutes ago

High Holy Days will be observed Sept. 25-26 and Oct. 4-5 at Congregation Ner Tamid, 1349 Old Highway 41, Suite 220, Marietta.

Rosh Hashanah on Sept. 25-26 will mark the beginning of the Jewish New Year, and Yom Kippur on Oct. 4-5 is the holiest day of the Jewish year.

While free for congregation members, the cost is $180 per adult for nonmembers.

No ticket is required for active military, children under age 18 and students with ID.

Register at MyNerTamid.info/2022-hh-registration.

Carolyn Cunningham
