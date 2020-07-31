Habitat’s Veterans Place receives $600K state grant

Douglasville city leaders completed the three-year Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program, which offers communities collaboration and technical assistance related to housing and community development, according to a statement from Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta.

The initiative's objective is to help communities create and launch a locally based plan to meet their housing needs.

In the last year, students in the Alexander High School Habitat Club in Douglasville successfully raised money to build a house in Veterans Place.

After raising part of the needed funds, the Winn Family, on behalf of the Winn 3 Charitable Fund, donated $45,000 to complete the club's efforts.

The fund’s executor, Frank Winn, made the donation to honor his U.S. Marine Veteran father and grandparents who were reared in Douglasville.

The students will be helping to build the first house to break ground.

Subcontractors may be hired to provide various services not provided by Habitat volunteers such as grading, concrete, framing, roofing, plumbing, electricity, Energy Star Certified HVAC, flooring, siding, insulation, drywall/sheetrock and interior trim.

Interested Minority and Women-Owned Businesses (MBE/WBE) should contact Jessica Gill at jgill@habitatnwma.org to be added to the bid process.

Veterans who wish to apply must meet the requirements of service and an honorary discharge from any branch of the U.S. Military.

Requirements are available at: https://nwmetroatlantahabitat.org/homeownership.

Qualified veterans interested in applying should contact Habitat’s Director of Family Services Lisa Letner at 770-432-7954 ext. 100 or lletner@habitatnwma.org.