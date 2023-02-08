Habitat for Humanity’s Smyrna ReStore expands hours

The Smyrna Habitat ReStore, 3315 South Cobb Drive, Suite 150, Smyrna, is expanding by opening an extra day - now 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
All profits from all sales at the store go to the Habitat for Humanity affiliate also based in Smyrna.
Donations of new items needed include appliances of all kinds, art, cabinetry, cookware, décor, fireplaces, fixtures, home furniture, home goods, landscape materials, lighting, new mattresses, plants, rugs, sinks, smart TVs and tubs.
From local business owners and manufacturers, the Smyrna Habitat ReStore needs overstocks, returns and seasonal/discontinued merchandise.
Habitat for Humanity’s mission is “to end substandard housing by building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter,” according to the website.
Donations are tax deductible, and donation pick-ups also can be arranged.
To arrange a donation, call 770-962-4200; or to arrange a corporate donation, visit bit.ly/3XZ4aJL.
Learn more at facebook.com/HabitatReStoreSmyrna or SuburbanAtlantaRestores.org.
