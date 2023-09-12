Golf benefit is Sept. 18 for Calvary Children’s Home

Credit: Calvary Children's Home

Credit: Calvary Children's Home

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
17 minutes ago
X

To raise funds for Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs, the Ben F. Turner Golf Classic will be Sept. 18 at the Pinetree Country Club, 3400 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Goals of Calvary Children’s Home are to provide “a safe, loving Christian environment for children needing placement apart from their families, where each child is given the opportunity to reach their full potential in their personal, emotional and spiritual life,” according to the nonprofit organization’s website.

Calvary Children’s Home takes no state or federal funding and operates 100% debt free.

The golf tournament is named in memory of the Rev. Ben F. Turner Jr. who founded Calvary Children’s Home in 1966 to keep six brothers and sisters together following the deaths of their parents in a 1965 car accident in Smyrna.

Since its founding, more than 400 children have been housed at Calvary Children’s Home.

See more information at CalvaryKids.org/become-a-sponsor, CalvaryKids.org/current-needs or facebook.com/CalvaryChildrensHome or email info@CalvaryKids.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

NEW DETAILS
YSL Trial: Defense attorneys frustrated by late evidence, witness list2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
State declines to prosecute YSL defendant after latest murder conviction
1h ago

Credit: AP

Parents sue doctor for posting autopsy videos of their deceased baby
2h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
1h ago

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Atlanta considers turning vacant AMC hospital into an equity center
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Georgia temperatures have rarely been hotter than in 2023, data shows
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Cobb County

Marietta hiring event is Sept. 15
1h ago
Cobb Elections uncovers and reports 18 lost ballots from last year
Cobb Community Emergency Response Team seeks volunteers
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top