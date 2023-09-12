Golf benefit is Sept. 18 for Calvary Children’s Home

To raise funds for Calvary Children’s Home in Powder Springs, the Ben F. Turner Golf Classic will be Sept. 18 at the Pinetree Country Club, 3400 McCollum Parkway NW, Kennesaw.

Registration opens at 7:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Goals of Calvary Children’s Home are to provide “a safe, loving Christian environment for children needing placement apart from their families, where each child is given the opportunity to reach their full potential in their personal, emotional and spiritual life,” according to the nonprofit organization’s website.

Calvary Children’s Home takes no state or federal funding and operates 100% debt free.

The golf tournament is named in memory of the Rev. Ben F. Turner Jr. who founded Calvary Children’s Home in 1966 to keep six brothers and sisters together following the deaths of their parents in a 1965 car accident in Smyrna.

Since its founding, more than 400 children have been housed at Calvary Children’s Home.

See more information at CalvaryKids.org/become-a-sponsor, CalvaryKids.org/current-needs or facebook.com/CalvaryChildrensHome or email info@CalvaryKids.org.