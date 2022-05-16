BreakingNews
BREAKING: Parole board denies clemency for convicted child killer
ajc logo
X

Georgia Symphony Orchestra on May 21

The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will present its concluding performance for the 71st concert season at 8 p.m. May 21 at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center, Kennesaw State University, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State University)

caption arrowCaption
The Georgia Symphony Orchestra will present its concluding performance for the 71st concert season at 8 p.m. May 21 at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center, Kennesaw State University, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw. (Courtesy of Kennesaw State University)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
14 minutes ago

The concluding performance for the 71st concert season of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra will be held at 8 p.m. May 21 in Marietta.

“The Firebird and Music of Remembrance” can be viewed at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center, Kennesaw State University, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw.

Fees are $12 for students, $37 for senior citizens/military/first responders and $39 for adults.

Among the three works to be performed are Jennifer Higdon’s Blue Cathedral in memory of her brother, Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite (1919) and Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem in C minor.

For the first time since the pandemic, this latter work will feature the return of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus to a GSO Classics performance.

Tickets: bit.ly/39wzWKf

Visit GeorgiaSymphony.org/safety.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Dem chair accuses ex-Rep of illegally voting on East Cobb cityhood
2h ago
Thieves take sentimental custom cleats from Cobb home of ex-Falcons running back
Marietta denies request to build 206 rental units near Kennestone Hospital
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top