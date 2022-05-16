Georgia Symphony Orchestra on May 21

The concluding performance for the 71st concert season of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra will be held at 8 p.m. May 21 in Marietta.
“The Firebird and Music of Remembrance” can be viewed at the Dr. Bobbie Bailey and Family Performance Center, Kennesaw State University, 488 Prillaman Way, Kennesaw.
Fees are $12 for students, $37 for senior citizens/military/first responders and $39 for adults.
Among the three works to be performed are Jennifer Higdon’s Blue Cathedral in memory of her brother, Igor Stravinsky’s Firebird Suite (1919) and Luigi Cherubini’s Requiem in C minor.
For the first time since the pandemic, this latter work will feature the return of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra Chorus to a GSO Classics performance.
Tickets: bit.ly/39wzWKf
Visit GeorgiaSymphony.org/safety.
