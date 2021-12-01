Georgia attorney general seeks ‘maximum allocation’ from opioid distributors

Georgia stands to receive up to $636 million for opioid prevention programs as part of the settlement deal. At least 25% of that would trickle down to local governments. But it’s contingent upon state officials endorsing the agreement.

Carr said Georgia would only get its full allotment if there’s “maximum participation” at the local level and municipalities agree not to bring future lawsuits against the companies. If those benchmarks aren’t met, the state’s allocation could be reduced by 45%, Carr indicated.

Cobb County was one of the first counties in the state to agree to join in the settlement Nov. 18. Local officials said they hoped that would spur other counties and cities to sign on.

“No Georgia community is a stranger to nor immune from the devastating effects of the opioid crisis, and we are currently working to ensure the best possible outcome for our state and our fellow citizens,” said Carr, who commended Cobb County for participating in the settlement.

Tuesday’s meeting was a gathering of front-line physicians, community leaders, substance abuse prevention program managers and statewide stakeholders in the fight to combat opioids.

Among the guests was Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R-Marietta) who spoke of some of the legislative pushes she and other lawmakers are doing to fight addiction. Kirkpatrick said she’s also interested in working with stakeholders to distribute whatever opioid settlement dollars flow into Georgia next year

“We need to head in the right direction because we know that we don’t have enough beds, we don’t have enough providers, we don’t have enough staff,” the senator said. “It’s really at a point where we’re in a crisis, and we need to be sure that we make good decisions.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last month that there were more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in America between April 2020 and April 2021. That represented a 28.5% increase over the amount of deadly overdoses from the same 12-month period the previous year.

And it was driven by a 35% spike in opioid overdoses during the first year of the pandemic, according to the CDC.

Georgia has felt the impacts. Between May 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021, all drug overdose deaths statewide increased 33.4% when compared against same 12-month period a year prior, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. Opioid-related overdose deaths increased 46.7% during that span and fentanyl-involved fatalities more than doubled.

Experts said the pandemic decreased access to care, caused delays in treatment, created an atmosphere of social isolation and triggered mental health stressors. In the meantime, drugs like fentanyl became more accessible.

“When the COVID hit, all indications are it made things more difficult for people with substance use disorder and people seeking recovery,” said Neil Campbell, executive director for the Georgia Council for Substance Abuse.

She said call volume for the program’s peer support line has more than doubled over the past 18 months, from an average of 800 calls per month to over 2,000.

“Together we have to create a shared vision,” Campbell said. “We can’t all be running off in different directions. We can do this and address this problem in healthy ways if we all create a vision for where we’re going.”

Georgia Bureau of Investigations Special Agent Daniel Sims said the state agency has taken an approach of treating opioid overdose deaths the same way they do criminal death investigations. That means hammering down more on the dealers who sell the drugs.

“Never more in my 27-year career have I been more compassionate toward the drug abuser. But I am committed to playing smash-mouth football with the drug dealers,” he said.