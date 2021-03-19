Gateway Marietta CID seeks input on March 24

On March 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents, business owners and area stakeholders can join an online forum to gather their input on these potential improvements by GMCID to help prioritize the area’s needs and shape future enhancements funded by GMCID, according to a statement by Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.

To be submitted to the Atlanta Regional Commission, this Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) study is designed to encourage efficient and safe movement of pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles in, through and around the district.