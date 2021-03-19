Gateway Marietta CID seeks input on March 24

The Gateway Marietta Community Improvement District is asking the public to comment on several possible improvements for the Creative Placemaking and CID Signage Study.
On March 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents, business owners and area stakeholders can join an online forum to gather their input on these potential improvements by GMCID to help prioritize the area’s needs and shape future enhancements funded by GMCID, according to a statement by Marietta Communications Manager Lindsey Wiles.
To be submitted to the Atlanta Regional Commission, this Livable Centers Initiative (LCI) study is designed to encourage efficient and safe movement of pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles in, through and around the district.
Founded in June 2014, the Gateway Marietta CID is helping to establish the area as a premier business center off I-75 a few miles north of I-285 within the city of Marietta.
A self-taxing entity supported by local businesses and property owners, GMCID enlisted Croy Engineering in late 2020 to explore placemaking and signage in the district, the statement by Wiles said.
The responses and opinions gathered during the study’s public engagement period will factor into the final recommendation provided to GMCID, the statement added.
Due to health concerns related to COVID-19, GMCID opted to host the upcoming meeting virtually and use digital surveys to obtain public input.
Future public engagement activities also will include a community pop-up event and the distribution of project information at key locations across GMCID’s footprint.
Zoom Link: bit.ly/GMCIDVirtualPublicForum
Meeting ID: 974 6047 8971
Passcode: 725837
Call-In Number: +13126266799,,97460478971#
Access the survey: Area residents, who are unable to join the online meeting, can learn more about the study and share their thoughts by completing the survey at surveymonkey.com/r/GMCID or visiting GatewayMarietta.org/projects.
Currently, the Gateway Marietta CID is focused on improving the area through public safety, landscaping and infrastructure improvements.
Information: GatewayMarietta.org/placemaking-signage