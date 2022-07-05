Free summer food at three Cobb libraries

Tuesdays to July 26, 10 a.m. to noon: Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2320, bit.ly/3xN2uYr

Wednesdays to July 27, 10 a.m. to noon: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton. 678-398-5828, bit.ly/3zXDbWu

Thursdays to July 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-801-5320, bit.ly/3xObSLj

Prepared by a local county-inspected commercial kitchen, the meals are free for children ages 18 and younger.

Adults 19 years and older, who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities, also can receive meals.

Last year, CCPL and GER provided 36,076 meals to 2,787 children through a drive-through service at libraries.

For information on the Happy Helpings program and children’s food insecurity in Georgia, visit HappyHelpingsga.com.

To learn about CCPL summer programs and activities, visit cobbcat.org.