ajc logo
X

Free summer food at three Cobb libraries

Until the end of July, Happy Helpings, Georgia's summer food service program, is giving free food to children and teens up to age 18 and certain adults age 19 and older at three Cobb County libraries. (Courtesy of state of Georgia)

Combined ShapeCaption
Until the end of July, Happy Helpings, Georgia's summer food service program, is giving free food to children and teens up to age 18 and certain adults age 19 and older at three Cobb County libraries. (Courtesy of state of Georgia)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Free food is being served to children until the end of July at three Cobb County libraries by Happy Helpings, Georgia’s summer food service program.

“Cobb County Public Library is committed to addressing challenges faced by children and families due to food insecurity,” said Terri Tresp, division director of Branch Services.

Cobb County Public Library (CCPL) is teaming with Georgia Educational Resources Inc. (GER) for the third year to provide summer meal service, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

The food is distributed through drive-through service in three library parking lots.

Packages of 14 meals each – one full week of breakfasts and lunches – are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last one day per week at the following locations and dates, excluding the week of July 4-8:

  • Tuesdays to July 26, 10 a.m. to noon: Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2320, bit.ly/3xN2uYr
  • Wednesdays to July 27, 10 a.m. to noon: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton. 678-398-5828, bit.ly/3zXDbWu
  • Thursdays to July 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-801-5320, bit.ly/3xObSLj

Prepared by a local county-inspected commercial kitchen, the meals are free for children ages 18 and younger.

Adults 19 years and older, who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities, also can receive meals.

Last year, CCPL and GER provided 36,076 meals to 2,787 children through a drive-through service at libraries.

For information on the Happy Helpings program and children’s food insecurity in Georgia, visit HappyHelpingsga.com.

To learn about CCPL summer programs and activities, visit cobbcat.org.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
Editors' Picks
New restaurants poised to invigorate historic Atlanta neighborhoods3h ago
The Jolt: Why some of Stacey Abrams’ biggest proposals look a lot like Brian Kemp’s
5h ago
Chipper Jones places Georgia home up for sale for $15 million
3h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
11h ago
Braves top Cardinals in rain-soaked Fourth of July night
11h ago
Man charged with DUI, leaving scene in crash that closed I-75 in Cobb
20h ago
The Latest
Cobb 2023 budget: Travel rebound to help with Braves stadium costs
Marietta hosts Fourth in the Park Celebration
Cupid proposes $1.2B Cobb County budget with no new taxes
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
Georgia high court rightly overturned murder convictions, legal experts say
Airport terminal for the rich and famous coming to Hartsfield-Jackson
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top