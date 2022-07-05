Free summer food at three Cobb libraries

Free food is being served to children until the end of July at three Cobb County libraries by Happy Helpings, Georgia’s summer food service program.
“Cobb County Public Library is committed to addressing challenges faced by children and families due to food insecurity,” said Terri Tresp, division director of Branch Services.
Cobb County Public Library (CCPL) is teaming with Georgia Educational Resources Inc. (GER) for the third year to provide summer meal service, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
The food is distributed through drive-through service in three library parking lots.
Packages of 14 meals each – one full week of breakfasts and lunches – are being offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last one day per week at the following locations and dates, excluding the week of July 4-8:
- Tuesdays to July 26, 10 a.m. to noon: Charles D. Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta. 770-528-2320, bit.ly/3xN2uYr
- Wednesdays to July 27, 10 a.m. to noon: South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton. 678-398-5828, bit.ly/3zXDbWu
- Thursdays to July 28, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old 41 Highway, Kennesaw. 770-801-5320, bit.ly/3xObSLj
Prepared by a local county-inspected commercial kitchen, the meals are free for children ages 18 and younger.
Adults 19 years and older, who are enrolled in school programs for persons with disabilities, also can receive meals.
Last year, CCPL and GER provided 36,076 meals to 2,787 children through a drive-through service at libraries.
For information on the Happy Helpings program and children’s food insecurity in Georgia, visit HappyHelpingsga.com.
To learn about CCPL summer programs and activities, visit cobbcat.org.
About the Author