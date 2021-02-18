X

Free night classes begin in Marietta

A historical marker is displayed outside of the newly renovated Lemon Street Elementary School building in Marietta. One of the new uses for that building is MESH with free classes and meals to help people obtain their high school diplomas. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Free night classes are available to help people obtain their high school diplomas, beginning this month.

MESH: Marietta Evening School Hours are held 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Woods Wilkins Campus, 350 Lemon St., Marietta.

Recently renovated for $3.5 million by Marietta City Schools, MESH is the site of the former Lemon Street Grammar School that had been closed for nearly 50 years until its reopening in January, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

In addition to an evening meal, both online and in-person learning and transportation options are provided.

Information: BJ Smith at JLSmith@marietta-city.k12.ga.us, Sinara Moura at SinaraMoura@marietta-city.k12.ga.us

