Free Jubal Symphony concert is July 23 in Marietta

Credit: Jubal Ministries

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham – For the AJC
22 minutes ago
With free admission, the Jubal Symphony concert will be 6:30 p.m. July 23 at the First Baptist Church of Marietta, 148 Church St., Marietta.

Formed in 2022, the group of musicians is another arm of Jubal Ministries, which began as part of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board in 1954.

Jubal Ministries include both a men’s chorus known as the Sons of Jubal and a women’s chorus known as the Jubalheirs.

Over the years, the ministries have expanded to include auxiliary groups of brass, an orchestra, handbells and auditioned ensembles.

Incorporated as an independent nonprofit organization, Jubal Ministries exists “to proclaim the Gospel of Jesus Christ through music and mission work, encouraging local churches, both large and small, in their praise and proclamation ministries,” according to a ministry statement.

The ministries also engage in local, state, national and international mission projects.

The choirs travel at their own expense but accept donations to help finance mission trips, concert logistics and musical scholarships.

YouTube channel: bit.ly/3NDy6aP

More information can be found at JubalMinistries.org/upcoming-events.

About the Author

Carolyn Cunningham
