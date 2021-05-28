Free food given by Cobb libraries during summer

The Cobb County Public Library System (CCPLS) and Georgia Educational Resources (GER) will host free Summer Food Service Program distribution events in June and July for children ages 18 and younger.
Children will receive seven days of breakfast and lunch emergency meals on a first-come, first-served basis - while supplies last.
Distribution will take place in library parking lots at six locations across the county, with recipients remaining in their cars.
“The Cobb library continues to seek ways to partner with community agencies to help address food insecurity in Cobb County,” said Terri Tresp, Division Director of Branch Services for CCPLS.
“We’re a learning organization, and children struggle to learn when they are hungry,” Tresp said. “We worked with GER last summer at one library location. This year we’re thrilled to be able to expand service to more residents.”
Cobb libraries hosting the drive-through food events in June and July include:
- Switzer Library, 266 Roswell St., Marietta: 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, June 10 to July 29. 770-528-2320
- Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 10 to July 29. 770-528-2522
- South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton: 10 a.m. to noon Fridays, June 11 to July 30. 678-398-5828
Libraries offering the food events on Tuesdays in June include:
- Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta: 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays, June 8-29. 770-509-2725
- Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta: noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8-29. 770-528-2524
- Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta: 2-3 p.m. Tuesdays, June 8-29. 770-509-2711
Georgia Educational Resources, a children and family social service agency based in Mableton, is a certified Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) sponsor which provides food to distribution sites.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SFSP has helped feed children since 1975.
The program is administered locally by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
Information: CobbCounty.org/library