Free Cobb HIV testing offered on June 27

Based in Marietta, CDPH aims to engage with the array of diverse communities in Cobb County to End the HIV Epidemic (EHE), a federal initiative to eradicate HIV by 2030.

In the nation, Cobb County has been identified as one of the 48 counties with the highest incidence of HIV infection.

The other counties in Georgia include Fulton, DeKalb and Gwinnett.

The EHE initiative aims to reduce the number of new HIV diagnoses by 75 percent within five years and by at least 90 percent within 10 years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 40 percent of new HIV infections come from people who don’t know they have HIV.

CDPH EHE Director Karrie Reed said, “The current state of public health requires us to be innovative with reaching and protecting the community. Knowing your HIV status is essential to your overall health and wellness.”

Reed added, “Our HIV Prevention team continues to offer free HIV testing, and PrEP services are offered at all five of our health centers. Most recently, we have given Cobb and Douglas residents an opportunity to order free condoms that are delivered in discreet packaging by mail. Lastly, we are very excited about the HIV self-testing program.”

CDPH also continues to offer free HIV testing at four public health center locations and has expanded services to include free OraQuick HIV self-test kits available for pick up or delivery.

For details, call 770-514-2815 or visit CobbAndDouglasPublicHealth.org or cobbehe.org.