Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute

“It’s not a question of whether the creek floods or not — it floods,” said Clithon Rice, the HOA president of a nearby subdivision at the February zoning hearing. “As all of these subdivisions are being built, that water has to go somewhere.”

But Barnes, who owns Barnes Farms and is also representing it as an attorney, said in the lawsuit that the development is proposed for outside of the floodplain zone, and the open space will mitigate flooding.

The suit also alleges the county “created an exclusionary system of zoning without any rational or compelling basis and with the intent to deprive those of low and moderate income from being able to purchase a home.”

It adds that the minimum square footage requirement in the zoning code is “discrimination against affordable housing.” The lawsuit does not describe the proposed development as “affordable.”

The county planning commission, zoning staff and the board have heard and postponed the rezoning request in several meetings since June.

At the Dec. 20 zoning hearing, the board requested the developer submit plans for low-density residential zoning with 20,000 square-foot lots, instead of the proposed smaller lots paired with open space.

When the developer opted not to bring forth those plans, Commissioner Monique Sheffield, who represents the area, recommended denial. The board agreed unanimously.

Rice, who has continuously expressed his and other neighbors’ concerns about how the density would affect the surrounding area, urged the board to deny the proposal.

“They could care less about the other communities; it’s all about maximizing the profit,” Rice said. “They will stick these homes on top of each other with no space.”

Cobb County spokesman Ross Cavitt declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Barnes’ lawsuit does not yet have a trial date but is expected to be heard in the coming months.