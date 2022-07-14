BreakingNews
Farmers Market at The Battery Atlanta

On certain Sundays through Sept. 25, a farmers market is held at The Battery Atlanta next to Truist Park from 1-4 p.m. (Courtesy of The Battery Atlanta)

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
17 minutes ago

Through September, a farmers market is open from 1-4 p.m. Sundays on the Plaza Green at The Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta next to Truist Park.

A wide variety of local food vendors sell prepared foods, artisanal bread and wellness products.

Upcoming dates are July 17; Aug. 7, 14 and 28 and Sept. 11 and 25.

The event is free to attend, with free parking for three hours in the Purple, Green, Yellow or Red Decks on nonevent days.

Unless weather conditions present a safety hazard to participants, the market is held rain or shine.

For those interested in becoming a vendor during the mid-season, fill out the new vendor inquiry form at form.jotform.com/batteryinfo/FarmersMarket.

Information: BatteryAtl.com/event/the-battery-atlanta-farmers-market

Carolyn Cunningham
