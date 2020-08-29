Familial suicides lead Jim Ford to Christ and suicide prevention advocacy

As many people have encountered the suicide of their loved ones, Jim Ford understands.
When he was age 7, Ford was told his father had died by suicide.
Ford finds solace in his personal relationships with Jesus Christ, his mother and his wife. Now he volunteers as a member of the Board of Directors for the Georgia Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
“As I experienced the loss of many loved ones at a young age, I learned more about not just knowing who God is but about having a personal relationship with Him. I find true joy in knowing Christ as my Lord and Savior. It’s amazing how God has taken my pain of losing loved ones tragically and using that experience to give me a passion for volunteering to help others who are in pain,” Ford said.
As a volunteer crisis counselor, Ford said he has learned five warning signs/tips.
- Ask. For example, “I’ve noticed that you’ve been feeling depressed these past few days, and I’m worried about you. Are you having thoughts to end your life?” Ask lovingly. Remember, you will never instill the thought of suicide by asking someone.
- Keep them safe. For example, if they are talking about cutting themselves, you want to ask them to put the knife away or give it to you.
- Be there. Listen, listen and listen some more. You want to assure them that they are in a safe place with you - without judgment.
- Help them connect. Bring in others and create a circle of support for them. You can bring them to a clinic, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, the Crisis Text Line by texting “Hello” to 741741, checking out the resources at afsp.org.
- Stay connected. Say something like “I’m going to check in on you.” Make a schedule to check in. It helps someone to just know that their friends are thinking about them and are going to check in with them and that they matter.
Ford is planning AFSP’s Out of the Darkness Experience on Nov. 8 - online this year - to raise thousands of dollars to fund programs to help reduce the suicide rate in Georgia.
To donate or join this Nov. 8 event, visit The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) – with local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide - at www.afsp.org/gaexperience.