Facing opposition to one-way traffic plan, Marietta reconsiders

Marietta was preparing to transform a pair of streets that run off Marietta Square into one-way routes. But city leaders reversed course earlier this month, deciding to revisit last year’s decision amid a campaign from residents and motorists who want to nix the one-way streets.
City Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss traffic on Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue. The meeting will he held at Marietta’s City Hall, 205 Lawrence St.
Lanes of travel on the two roads have become a thorny topic of controversy since last fall when councilmembers voted to make traffic on both thoroughfares one-way along a narrow stretch between Cole and Fairground streets. The roads run parallel and both remain two-way streets. The plan was to make Lawrence Street flow westbound toward Cole Street while funneling Washington Avenue’s traffic east.
City crews had begun restriping both roads and were awaiting one-way signage before converting the streets. During a May 12 meeting, City Council voted unanimously to put the brakes on those plans until Tuesday night’s public hearing.
It was a stay largely motivated by recent complaints from people who work at office fronts and other businesses in the area. They oppose converting traffic on Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue one-way because it will be an inconvenience. Detractors have started a petition as well as a “No One Way” yard sign campaign.
Many claimed they were never notified before City Council unanimously approved the measures Sept. 9. City Council also voted to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph during the September meeting.
During Tuesday’s public hearing, city officials will hear an overview of “traffic calming” options like installing speed bumps or stop signs on the roads. The city will have to decide whether to double down on their one-way decision over the objections of some community members.
At least three residents favored the one-way roads at council’s May 12 session. None spoke against it.
Darryl Durham, a lifelong Marietta resident who lives off Lawrence Street, said he felt the city should go through with its plans to make the road one-way as a safety measure.
“It’s a health hazard and a death trap for young children because the street is too narrow,” he told councilmembers. “I’m perplexed because I don’t know how you go back to revisit something that’s already been approved.”
Stephen Dubois, Washington Avenue resident, said he walks the street daily and watches vehicles speed by or zoom through stop signs. He told councilmembers high-volume traffic on the road endangers all pedestrians and bicyclists and made clear he supports .
“The one-way street, this’ll actually inconvenience me a little,” he said. “But I would rather have the inconvenience in exchange for the safety.”