Facing opposition to one-way traffic plan, Marietta reconsiders

Many claimed they were never notified before City Council unanimously approved the measures Sept. 9. City Council also voted to reduce the speed limit from 30 mph to 25 mph during the September meeting.

During Tuesday’s public hearing, city officials will hear an overview of “traffic calming” options like installing speed bumps or stop signs on the roads. The city will have to decide whether to double down on their one-way decision over the objections of some community members.

At least three residents favored the one-way roads at council’s May 12 session. None spoke against it.

Darryl Durham, a lifelong Marietta resident who lives off Lawrence Street, said he felt the city should go through with its plans to make the road one-way as a safety measure.

“It’s a health hazard and a death trap for young children because the street is too narrow,” he told councilmembers. “I’m perplexed because I don’t know how you go back to revisit something that’s already been approved.”

Stephen Dubois, Washington Avenue resident, said he walks the street daily and watches vehicles speed by or zoom through stop signs. He told councilmembers high-volume traffic on the road endangers all pedestrians and bicyclists and made clear he supports .

“The one-way street, this’ll actually inconvenience me a little,” he said. “But I would rather have the inconvenience in exchange for the safety.”