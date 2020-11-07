Drop by for a cup of espursso or adopt a kitty at Java Cats

Q: Leaving Marietta Square the other day I passed by what I am assuming to be a store called Java Cats on Atlanta Street. I didn’t have time to stop. Can you tell me about this place?
A: Java Cats is a dualing operation that houses a coffee shop and a cat room next door. Stopping in for a cup of joe, tea or hot cocoa and/or visiting the cats can be your choosing.
Hadyn Hilton, who majored in film at Georgia State, researched for a project on cat cafes in Asia and realized that none were in the Southeast.
“About the time the film industry hit Atlanta, I decided to drop out and start my own business,” said Hilton, Java Cats owner. “It was very bizarre, even to myself, but felt right about the timing.
“I was told no so many times by people who had no idea of what kind of concept this was. Carla Smith is someone I can give a shout out to. She is Grant Park’s district representative and if it wasn’t for her, Java Cats wouldn’t exist.”
The original home of JC is in Grant Park and is the first cat cafe in Georgia, according to Hilton. The second location is in Marietta.
“Bringing in cats that need homes allows for exposure,” she said. “Adoptions have gone through the roof … especially during the quarantine.”
Credit: Fred Strobel
Hilton works with PAWS Atlanta and the Humane Society of Cobb County. Adoptions are through the two partnerships.
The coffee room operates like most and partners with Firelight coffee roasters, offering a full menu from drip coffee to espresso aptly named Espursso, Ameowicano, purr over, etc.
Credit: Fred Strob
“I’m very passionate about what the community needs other than simply cats and coffee, which is why I am fighting so hard to keep this place open,” Hilton said.
“We held our first COVID-friendly event for black artists to honor and give them a space for healing and spoken word. It was so cool to see an event happen in a space like this in such a needed time,” the owner noted.
For more information, visit javacatscafe.com
