Drop by for a cup of espursso or adopt a kitty at Java Cats

The original home of JC is in Grant Park and is the first cat cafe in Georgia, according to Hilton. The second location is in Marietta.

“Bringing in cats that need homes allows for exposure,” she said. “Adoptions have gone through the roof … especially during the quarantine.”

Jessica, one of Java Cats' spirited kitties, finds a paper bag to play in. Credit: Fred Strobel Credit: Fred Strobel

Hilton works with PAWS Atlanta and the Humane Society of Cobb County. Adoptions are through the two partnerships.

The coffee room operates like most and partners with Firelight coffee roasters, offering a full menu from drip coffee to espresso aptly named Espursso, Ameowicano, purr over, etc.

Need a different view to enjoy your morning beverage or a break in the day, drop in at Java Cats and while you're there, visit the cats. Credit: Fred Strob Credit: Fred Strob

“I’m very passionate about what the community needs other than simply cats and coffee, which is why I am fighting so hard to keep this place open,” Hilton said.

“We held our first COVID-friendly event for black artists to honor and give them a space for healing and spoken word. It was so cool to see an event happen in a space like this in such a needed time,” the owner noted.

For more information, visit javacatscafe.com

New to Atlanta or simply have a question about this place we call home? Email your request to atlactualfact@gmail.com