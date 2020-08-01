Divided world prompts a “Be Kind” photo shoot

“It’s not a fun topic and difficult to talk about in fear of upsetting someone because it’s completely opposite of your goal,” Williams said.

She posted a picture of the shirt and a model call. Over 500 comments came in. Williams said everyone was receptive to the idea, understood her intent and wanted to be a part of whatever it came to be.

“All I knew was God was leading me and I needed to listen,” she said. “Honestly, the icing on the cake was Kevin Johnson’s design from Lazy Coconut Custom Tees.”

Thirteen kids from different backgrounds, ages 2-10, came together as strangers, but laughed and played as kids do with uncomplicated hearts during the “Be Kind” photo shoot.

Including her daughter, because the family believes in the movement, Williams recounted her daughter’s words after the session. " ‘Mom, those are my friends.’ It’s just so innocent.

“When you were little you loved everyone regardless of their skin color,” Williams said. “That was the purpose of these pictures.”

Taking a cue from the photo shoot is a simple reminder about joy and acceptance.

“We have a responsibility to raise our children to love and be kind, knowing that we are all better together,” Williams stated.

