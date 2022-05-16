Dem chair accuses ex-Rep of illegally voting on East Cobb cityhood

Dollar was the primary sponsor for the East Cobb cityhood bill and has been a vocal proponent of allowing the wealthy community of 50,000 residents to incorporate their own city.

“Why do the people of Smyrna deserve that level of self-governance, and the people of my community do not even deserve the right to decide if they want it?” Dollar previously argued.

Bettadapur said Dollar purposefully did not update his voting address so he could vote in the East Cobb referendum, committing voter fraud in the process.

“His current residence on Wood Thrush Way is outside the proposed city limits and thus, the referendum would not have appeared on his ballot if he had truthfully updated his voter registration,” Bettadapur said in the Monday email to the Cobb County Board of Elections.

Janine Eveler, the county’s elections director, told the AJC she would forward the complaint to the Secretary of State’s investigative division for further review. They will determine whether Dollar has violated state law, with Eveler citing two potential violations: making false statements under oath and voting by an unqualified elector.