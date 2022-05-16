Dem chair accuses ex-Rep of illegally voting on East Cobb cityhood

A former Cobb County state representative is accused of fraudulently voting in the East Cobb cityhood referendum, an item he sponsored as an elected official.
Matthew Dollar, a Republican who resigned in February to take a job as deputy commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia, is under investigation after Jacquelyn Bettadapur, the chair of Cobb Democrats, accused him of using an outdated address to vote last week.
Several attempts to reach Dollar for comment were unsuccessful.
In an email provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Bettadapur said Dollar voted Wednesday using a home address off Parkaire Crossing. Secretary of State records show Dollar’s registered voting address as the Parkaire Crossing address cited by Bettadapur.
However, Dollar sold that property in February, according to Cobb County property records. The only land he owns in the county, according to records, is an address off Wood Thrush Way, which is outside of the proposed city limits for East Cobb, meaning he wouldn’t be able to vote in the referendum.
Dollar was the primary sponsor for the East Cobb cityhood bill and has been a vocal proponent of allowing the wealthy community of 50,000 residents to incorporate their own city.
“Why do the people of Smyrna deserve that level of self-governance, and the people of my community do not even deserve the right to decide if they want it?” Dollar previously argued.
Bettadapur said Dollar purposefully did not update his voting address so he could vote in the East Cobb referendum, committing voter fraud in the process.
“His current residence on Wood Thrush Way is outside the proposed city limits and thus, the referendum would not have appeared on his ballot if he had truthfully updated his voter registration,” Bettadapur said in the Monday email to the Cobb County Board of Elections.
Janine Eveler, the county’s elections director, told the AJC she would forward the complaint to the Secretary of State’s investigative division for further review. They will determine whether Dollar has violated state law, with Eveler citing two potential violations: making false statements under oath and voting by an unqualified elector.
About the Author