Deadline extended to Aug. 21 for Cobb grants

While $7 million has been given, more than $40 million is available.

This application is not first-come, first-served.

All applications submitted by the deadline and that meet the requirements will be considered.

Small businesses - with applications pending from Round 1 - should not apply again.

Additional information will be emailed to Round 1 applicants regarding the status of their application.

Visit selectcobb.com/grants for more information, including how to apply and for a full list of requirements.