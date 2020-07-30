Deadline extended to Aug. 21 for Cobb grants

The deadline has been extended for the SelectCobb Small Business Relief Grants until 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
The Cobb County Board of Commissioners has extended its partnership with SelectCobb to offer a second round of applications for these grants.
Eligible businesses can apply to receive up to $20,000 to $40,000 to use toward personnel, rent, utilities and acquiring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
All small businesses are encouraged to apply.
Businesses, which previously received PPP, now are eligible for these grant funds.
While $7 million has been given, more than $40 million is available.
This application is not first-come, first-served.
All applications submitted by the deadline and that meet the requirements will be considered.
Small businesses - with applications pending from Round 1 - should not apply again.
Additional information will be emailed to Round 1 applicants regarding the status of their application.
Visit selectcobb.com/grants for more information, including how to apply and for a full list of requirements.