COVID-19 vaccines given to ‘Santas’ in Cobb

Betty Mocik-Motter, president of Peachtree Santas who has been a professional Mrs. Claus for more than 15 years, said, “The far-reaching effect of this event cannot even be measured because so many of these Santas and Mrs. Clauses getting vaccinated today will travel all over the U.S. to perform and interact with thousands of children and their families.”

Clients who attended the recent event were able to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

CDPH was able to vaccinate more than 250 senior citizens, including the Peachtree Santas.

“We are so honored to be able to help protect our seniors, including Santa and Mrs. Claus. Many are very vulnerable to severe effects if they were to get COVID-19, and we want to help everyone prepare for a wonderful celebration later this year,” said CDPH Deputy Director Lisa Crossman.

Information about COVID-19 vaccines and appointments: 770-514-2300 or CobbAndDouglasPublicHealth.org

More information: PeachtreeSantas.org