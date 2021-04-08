COVID-19 vaccines given to ‘Santas’ in Cobb

Cobb & Douglas Public Health recently provided COVID-19 vaccines to protect Santa and his helpers.
On March 30 and 31, CDPH held the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the North Cobb Senior Center with Peachtree Santas of Georgia Inc. to protect a few of Santa’s local helpers, according to CDPH spokeswoman Valerie Crow.
This past year, CDPH has worked with Peachtree Santas to help them stay safe and practice preventive measures as they provide their COVID-modified Christmas appearances and events.
Peachtree Santas is an organization comprised of Santas, Mrs. Clauses, elves and other people who professionally portray and/or support Christmas characters in the community.
Their mission is education for the development of the characters and charitable giving to other community nonprofit organizations.
Betty Mocik-Motter, president of Peachtree Santas who has been a professional Mrs. Claus for more than 15 years, said, “The far-reaching effect of this event cannot even be measured because so many of these Santas and Mrs. Clauses getting vaccinated today will travel all over the U.S. to perform and interact with thousands of children and their families.”
Clients who attended the recent event were able to receive the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
CDPH was able to vaccinate more than 250 senior citizens, including the Peachtree Santas.
“We are so honored to be able to help protect our seniors, including Santa and Mrs. Claus. Many are very vulnerable to severe effects if they were to get COVID-19, and we want to help everyone prepare for a wonderful celebration later this year,” said CDPH Deputy Director Lisa Crossman.
Information about COVID-19 vaccines and appointments: 770-514-2300 or CobbAndDouglasPublicHealth.org
More information: PeachtreeSantas.org