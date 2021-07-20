ajc logo
X

COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered in Mableton

The Johnson & Johnson vaccination for COVID-19 will be offered 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 22, Aug. 5 and 12 at the Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Contributed
Caption
The Johnson & Johnson vaccination for COVID-19 will be offered 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 22, Aug. 5 and 12 at the Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton. Contributed

Cobb County
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC
9 minutes ago

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.

Sponsors are the Mableton Farmers Market - a community service project of the Mableton Improvement Coalition - Cobb County PARKS, Cobb and Douglas Public Health (CDPH) and the nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one administered, and only one dose is needed for 18 years of age or older.

Reservations are encouraged.

However, walk-ins will be accommodated as allowed by time and vaccine supply.

For questions or concerns, email the market manager at FarmersMarket@mableton.org.

In Other News
1
Cobb hosts career fair, tenant forum on July 31
2
Smyrna welcomes mixed-use development featuring hotel, apartments near...
3
New owner plans high-end upgrades for Avenue at East Cobb
4
Kennesaw’s Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival is back
5
Smyrna to consider Hilton hotel, 300-unit apartment development
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top