COVID-19 vaccinations to be offered in Mableton

Free COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered at the Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on July 22, Aug. 5 and Aug. 12.
Sponsors are the Mableton Farmers Market - a community service project of the Mableton Improvement Coalition - Cobb County PARKS, Cobb and Douglas Public Health (CDPH) and the nonprofit Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE).
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one administered, and only one dose is needed for 18 years of age or older.
Reservations are encouraged.
However, walk-ins will be accommodated as allowed by time and vaccine supply.
- CDPH will host the events on July 22 and Aug. 12. Reservations: cdph.jotform.com/211745518305958
- CORE will host the event on Aug. 5. Reservations: douglasvax.coreresponse.org
For questions or concerns, email the market manager at FarmersMarket@mableton.org.
In Other News