Cops: Cobb man was driving 70 in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

A Marietta man was driving 70 mph in a 45-mph zone before causing a head-on fatal crash in June, according to Cobb County police.
Benjamin Wilder was charged last week in the June 13 crash on Canton Road near the intersection with Kensington Road, his arrest warrant states. Wilder was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and speeding — all misdemeanors — according to the warrant.
Wilder was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee northbound shortly after noon when he failed to maintain his lane and struck a southbound Chevrolet HHR, according to Cobb police. The crash killed the driver of the Chevrolet, Maria Hernandez de Gonzalez.
Hernandez de Gonzalez lived in Smyrna, according to her online obituary. She was 49.
After the crash, investigators obtained a search warrant to review the data in the airbag control nodule of Wilder’s Jeep, his arrest warrant states.
“The data revealed the Jeep Cherokee was traveling at 70 mph approximately 1 second prior to the collision,” the warrant states.
Wilder was not in custody early Monday afternoon, Cobb jail records show.