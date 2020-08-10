Cops: Cobb man was driving 70 in 45-mph zone before fatal crash

Benjamin Wilder was charged last week in the June 13 crash on Canton Road near the intersection with Kensington Road, his arrest warrant states. Wilder was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and speeding — all misdemeanors — according to the warrant.

Wilder was driving a 2017 Jeep Cherokee northbound shortly after noon when he failed to maintain his lane and struck a southbound Chevrolet HHR, according to Cobb police. The crash killed the driver of the Chevrolet, Maria Hernandez de Gonzalez.