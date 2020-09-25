Computers coming to Austell Youth Innovation Center

Also, the money will be needed for snacks for the students and to support the facilitator.

These expenses will be covered with funds from the Austell Area Community Improvement Committee (AACIC) with the committee’s approval.

Clemons said he is hopeful that mentors can be supplied online and in person - maybe with middle school students helping the younger students.

When the center first opened in May 2019, Clemons said more than 300 requests were received for elementary students to be a part of this center.

With COVID-19, Clemons said one of the shortfalls identified is “the digital divide that is unfortunately a part of many families' lives.”