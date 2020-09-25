Computers coming to Austell Youth Innovation Center

A youth mentoring proposal by Austell Mayor Ollie Clemons - on behalf of the Austell Youth Innovation Center - has been approved 6-0 by the Austell City Council.
Directed by Pamela Dingle, the center is located at Legion Field, 5514 Austell Powder Springs Road, Austell and opened in May last year.
“As you know, that park floods in a heartbeat,” Clemons said during the City Council meeting on Sept. 14. “The director is so good that she turned that flooding situation into a learning opportunity.”
The Austell Youth Innovation Center has been formed to assist with the graduation rate of students in the Austell community.
“My recommendation is to assist with this current need with approval of up to $10,000 for 10 computers, headsets and necessary power cords,” Clemons said.
Also, the money will be needed for snacks for the students and to support the facilitator.
These expenses will be covered with funds from the Austell Area Community Improvement Committee (AACIC) with the committee’s approval.
Clemons said he is hopeful that mentors can be supplied online and in person - maybe with middle school students helping the younger students.
When the center first opened in May 2019, Clemons said more than 300 requests were received for elementary students to be a part of this center.
With COVID-19, Clemons said one of the shortfalls identified is “the digital divide that is unfortunately a part of many families' lives.”