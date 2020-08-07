Comments sought for Marietta Police Department’s re-accreditation

Information: MPD Officer Gwen Lewis at 770-794-5431

Written comments about the MPD’s ability to meet the standards for Advanced Accreditation should be sent to: Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement, Inc. (CALEA), 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155 or emailed to calea@calea.org.

First accredited by CALEA in 1998, the MPD was the first agency to be accredited in Cobb County.

The MPD is undergoing Advanced Accreditation under the 5th Edition Standards Manual.

This year's assessors are Superintendent Susan Maycock of the Peel Regional Police (Ontario) and Lieutenant Andrew Spiess of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

CALEA's accreditation program requires law enforcement agencies to comply with more than 484 applicable state-of-the art standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

Established in 1979 by the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, the National Sheriffs' Association and the Police Executive Research Forum, CALEA is recognized internationally as the key credentialing authority for law enforcement agencies.

For CALEA information, write to CALEA at 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, VA 20155; call 703-352-4225 or email calea@calea.org.