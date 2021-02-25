Comments asked for two new Cobb bus routes

This lot is planned to include three bus bays and shelters, 522 car parking spaces, 11 handicap parking spaces and four car spaces reserved for future EV charging stations.

There will be an opportunity to present comments at a public hearing taking place from noon to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 18 in the ATL Board Room, 23rd floor, Marquis 1 Tower, 245 Peachtree Center Ave. NE, Suite 2300, Atlanta.

The public hearing will follow CDC health guidelines, including social distancing, face covering recommendations and making hand sanitizer available.

Comments may be submitted in writing to: ATL Title VI Program, 245 Peachtree Center Ave. NE, Suite 2200, Atlanta, GA 30303.

They also may be submitted by calling 404-893-2100 or emailing TitleVI@atltransit.ga.gov.

All of the routes connect to MARTA rail stations.

Information: atltransit.org/about/agencies/grta