Comment by Dec. 1 on federal funds for Cobb

$966,324.40 for Zion Keepers, Inc. - rental, utility assistance and case management

$766,324.40 for MUST Ministries - rental, utility assistance and case management

$500,000 for Center for Family Resources, Inc. - rental, utility assistance and case management

$419,680.43 for Cobb County CDBG Program Office - administration contract

$350,000 for Ser Familia, Inc. - rental, utility assistance and case management

$225,981.77 for Cobb County CDBG Program Office - administration

All comments regarding this public notice should be directed to the Cobb County CDBG Program Office at 770-528-1455 or by email at PublicComments@CobbCountyCDBG.com.

The Cobb CDBG Program Office is at 192 Anderson St., Suite 150, Marietta.

Information: CobbCounty.org