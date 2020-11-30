X

Comment by Dec. 1 on federal funds for Cobb

Dec. 1 is the deadline for comment submissions to Cobb County about new federal funding of about $3.2 million. With offices in Acworth, Smyrna, Suwanee and Norcross, Ser Familia is one of the proposed beneficiaries of this federal funding from the county.
Credit: Ser Familia

Cobb County | 1 hour ago
By Carolyn Cunningham, For the AJC

Comments are being received until Dec. 1 by Cobb County officials regarding new federal funding of around $3.2 million.

The proposed funding recommendations concern allocations of the CDBG-CV3 Public Services and Public Facilities Funding (COVID-19).

CDBG stands for Community Development Block Grant.

The proposed funding recommendations will be included on the agenda for the Cobb County Board of Commissioners at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 that can be viewed live and later on the county’s YouTube Channel at youtube.com/user/CobbCountyGovt.

Totaling $3,228,311, the CDBG-CV3 funding recommendations include:

  • $966,324.40 for Zion Keepers, Inc. - rental, utility assistance and case management
  • $766,324.40 for MUST Ministries - rental, utility assistance and case management
  • $500,000 for Center for Family Resources, Inc. - rental, utility assistance and case management
  • $419,680.43 for Cobb County CDBG Program Office - administration contract
  • $350,000 for Ser Familia, Inc. - rental, utility assistance and case management
  • $225,981.77 for Cobb County CDBG Program Office - administration

All comments regarding this public notice should be directed to the Cobb County CDBG Program Office at 770-528-1455 or by email at PublicComments@CobbCountyCDBG.com.

The Cobb CDBG Program Office is at 192 Anderson St., Suite 150, Marietta.

Information: CobbCounty.org

