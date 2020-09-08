CobbWorks providing free training for high-demand fields

CobbWorks is offering a free express route for Cobb County residents to training programs in high-demand fields.
“This is a great opportunity for individuals to gain skills without it affecting their unemployment,” CobbWorks Communications Manager Nicole Carsten said.
These programs are:
- Insurance management, which includes claims adjuster certification (two weeks); life, accident and sickness certification (two weeks); and property and casualty certification (two weeks).
- CDL basic tractor trailer training (three weeks)
- A+, Net+/PC technician (three weeks)
- General construction/labor (four weeks)
- Certified logistics training (eight weeks)
- Project management professional (PMP) and MS Project (10 weeks)
- Certified nursing assistant/patient care technician (18 weeks)
- Medical assistant (36 weeks)
Funding is provided through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.
Established in 2000, the organization provides WorkSource Cobb program services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to Cobb County residents and businesses, according to a CobbWorks statement.
CobbWorks helps to ensure an adequate supply of skilled workers while supporting the recruitment needs of businesses, the statement added.
Information: information@CobbWorks.org, using code EXPRESS 2020