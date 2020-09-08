CobbWorks providing free training for high-demand fields

Insurance management, which includes claims adjuster certification (two weeks); life, accident and sickness certification (two weeks); and property and casualty certification (two weeks).

CDL basic tractor trailer training (three weeks)

A+, Net+/PC technician (three weeks)

General construction/labor (four weeks)

Certified logistics training (eight weeks)

Project management professional (PMP) and MS Project (10 weeks)

Certified nursing assistant/patient care technician (18 weeks)

Medical assistant (36 weeks)

Funding is provided through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

Established in 2000, the organization provides WorkSource Cobb program services through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act to Cobb County residents and businesses, according to a CobbWorks statement.