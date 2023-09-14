Cobb’s Truck-A-Palooza is Sept. 16

A Truck-A-Palooza will begin 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16 by Cobb County at Town Center Mall in the back parking lot by the food court, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw.

Explore police cars, SWAT trucks, fire rescue trucks, fire engines, heavy construction vehicles, dump trucks and military vehicles.

The cost is $5 per person, with a maximum of $20 per family (up to six family members).

Children younger than 2 years are free.

Cameras are welcome.

All proceeds will benefit the educational safety programs provided by the Cobb County Safety Village.

For more information, call 770-852-3270 or visit tinyurl.com/3rjhb8s9.