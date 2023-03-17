Cobb’s Gritters Library to become new community center after delayed expansion

Instead of a separate library and community center, the two will be together in one 14,000-square-foot building near Shaw Park.

The existing community center is “extremely rundown” and will be torn down, Cavitt said. Construction will take about 14 months and is expected to be completed in mid-2024.

Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who has been pushing to rebuild the library for years, said she’s excited to finally get the funding out the door.

“It will be a great asset for that area but all of Cobb as well,” Birrell said. “They will have a setup there for people to come in to job search and do resumes, and that will be for the whole community.”