Cobb County distributes $98M in federal funds to community services

Congress passed ARPA in 2021 to stimulate the economy, assist small businesses and fund local government services in the wake of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, commissioners earmarked funding for workforce development programs and construction projects, including a south Cobb public health center and $4.5 million for stormwater system upgrades.

The county also plans to expand the police department’s co-responder unit for behavioral health emergencies and add staff to address court backlogs caused by the pandemic.

The county hired a consultant in 2021 to aid in distributing the $147.6 million the county received. The consultant oversaw a countywide survey, the detailed plan for focus areas, and the application and selection process for qualified applicants. The consultant will initially oversee the accounting and compliance measures and provide monthly reports to ensure applicants use the funds in accordance with federal guidelines.

A detailed breakdown of the projects funded by the county can be found in the Feb. 14 board meeting agenda. More information on the county’s funding plans can be found online at cobbcounty.org/arpa.