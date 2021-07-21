Cobb’s E911 ranked among best in nation

Cobb County E911 Director Melissa Alterio announced on July 16 that the Cobb County E911 Emergency Department has successfully attained accreditation for the seventh time from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).
This accreditation is known as the Gold Standard in Public Safety, she added.
Cobb County E911 was accredited first in July 2002, with reassessments now occurring every four years.
Only about 1% of more than 8,500 communications agencies nationwide can claim the recognition of being a communications agency accredited by CALEA.
This year’s commission hearing was conducted online on July 15 when the commission voted unanimously to award reaccreditation to the Cobb County E911 Emergency Department.
By again attaining accreditation status, Cobb County E911 has continued to meet compliance with more than 200 standards that CALEA has established to promote fair and professional services in the areas of policy, procedures, management and operations.
CALEA is an independent nationally accrediting authority formed in 1979 by four major law enforcement membership associations: the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), the National Sheriff’s Association (NSA) and the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF).
For more information, visit calea.org or CobbCounty.org/public-safety/911.